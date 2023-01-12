Slovak President Chaputova allowed seven citizens of her country to join ranks of AFU

The President of Slovakia, Zuzana Chaputova, approved the participation of seven Slovaks in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press secretary of the President of Slovakia, Martin Stryzynets, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Slovak publication Pravda.

"As of Monday, January 9, the president issued a total of 26 decisions, of which seven - on permission to serve in foreign troops and 19 - on refusal," he said.

For security reasons, data about these people is not disclosed.

The publication explains that Slovakia provides for criminal liability for voluntarily joining the ranks of a foreign army - from two to eight steps of imprisonment and from five to ten years under martial law. This does not apply to cases where the citizen has second citizenship or is serving in a NATO member country. At the same time, the law allows military service in the armed forces of a foreign state with the permission of the president.

