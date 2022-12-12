Sending of MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine was discussed with Zelensky, - head of Slovak Foreign Ministry Kacher

Slovakia is ready, but has not yet sent MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, this issue was discussed in detail with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rastislav Kacher in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"We have not yet handed you the MiG-29. But we are ready to do it. We are talking with our NATO partners about how to do it. And today (December 8. - Ed.) we had a very meaningful conversation with your president.

My Secretary of Defense explained to your President how we can do this. And I think that in the coming weeks, a Ukrainian delegation will come to Slovakia, and we, together with our American friends, will work to make this a reality," he said.

The head of the Foreign Ministry noted that on December 7, Slovakia approved "a couple of thousand missiles that are used for the MiG-29." He also said that he discussed the issue of sending planes with the President of Ukraine during the meeting.

"But we also discussed it with President Zelensky in quite some detail. And I think that I need to keep a secret, about how it will be done, so as not to endanger it.

But I will say that today we had a very, very good exchange of views with President Zelensky about how we will do it. So I am very optimistic, I think this will also be done soon, planes will appear in Ukraine," added Kacher.

