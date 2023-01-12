ENG
Enemy Su-25 attack aircraft and "Orlan-10" drone were destroyed - Air Force

On the morning of January 12, 2023, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the eastern direction.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"On the morning of January 12, 2023, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the eastern direction, and an Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV in the south of the country," the message says.

