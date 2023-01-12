Europeans fear expansion of war beyond Ukraine - survey

81 percent of EU citizens surveyed by the ’Eurobarometer" project commissioned by the European Parliament fear the spread of war from Ukraine to other countries.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to DW.

The most concerned about the spread of war outside Ukraine were in Malta - 93 percent of respondents, Portugal (91), Poland (91) and Lithuania (90 percent). This fear is especially prevalent among women and older people. In addition, at least 74 percent of respondents are concerned about the nuclear threat, and 72 percent are concerned about threats to common European values such as freedom and democracy.

At the same time, Russia's war against Ukraine has strengthened citizens' support for the EU: 62 percent have a positive view of EU membership. This is one of the highest results ever since 2007, the study says.

Most Europeans are concerned about the rising cost of living - this issue is relevant for 93 percent of respondents. Currently, the majority of citizens are not satisfied with the actions taken either by national governments or at the EU level to combat the rising cost of living. The threat of poverty and social exclusion is the second most frequent concern with 82 percent.

The poll also showed that there is strong support for Ukraine among residents of EU member states: 74 percent of respondents approve of overall support after a full-scale Russian invasion. In particular, sanctions against Russia, financial, military and humanitarian assistance. The highest level of support was recorded in Sweden - 97 percent, Finland - 95, the Netherlands - 93, Portugal - 92 and Denmark - 92 percent.