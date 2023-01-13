Russia plans to create two million army, - Defence Intelligence

According to the estimates of the military intelligence of Ukraine, Russia is trying to create an armed force numbering 2 million people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the Defence Intelligence.

"During the first wave of mobilization, 300,000 people were drafted into the Soviet Union. After a short training, those mobilized are sent to the combat zone in Ukraine. Military intelligence of Ukraine does not rule out that the Russian leadership will announce another wave of mobilization in the coming days. another 500,000 Russians, which will allow the terrorist country to create strategic reserves," the report says.

According to the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Russia is preparing for the next wave of mobilization, at the legislative level changes are being made to the laws of the Russian Federation that regulate mobilization. Active training in training centers is also underway.

"According to the assessments of the military intelligence of Ukraine, the scale of the mobilization measures carried out by the aggressor country indicates the plans of its leadership to create an army with the number of about two million people," the Defence Intelligence of Intelligence added.

