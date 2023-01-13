Ukraine became de facto member of NATO, - Reznikov

Ukraine has already de facto joined NATO, although it has not formally become a member of the Alliance.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated this in an interview with the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine as a country and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have become members of NATO. De facto, but not de jure.

Because we have weapons and an understanding of how to use them... I am sure that in the near future, we will become de jure NATO members," the head of the Ministry of Defense said.

Reznikov disagreed with the fact that such words can be considered ambiguous not only in Russia but also in NATO itself - since the Alliance, although it supports Ukraine, has taken measures so that it is not considered as a participant in the war.

Read more: "We will lobby for NATO to give Ukraine security guarantees" - Duda