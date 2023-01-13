ENG
Yesterday, Russians killed 4 civilians, 8 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian soldiers killed 4 civilians in Ukraine yesterday, 8 more people were wounded.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for January 12, 2023 (as of 09:00 a.m. January 13, 2023):

  • Donetsk region - 2 dead, 2 wounded
  • Zaporizhzhia region - 1 dead
  • Mykolayiv region - 1 wounded
  • Kharkiv region - 2 wounded
  • Kherson region - 1 dead, 3 injured," the report says.

