Arestovych retracted his words about allegedly downed Russian missile in Dnipro: I clearly said that it was necessary to understand

The advisor of the President’s Office, Oleksiy Arestovych, no longer claims that the Russian missile that fell on a high-rise building in Dnipro was shot down by Ukrainian air defense.

"Thanks to the kind people who woke me up and recommended listening to my message on the air from Feigin.

Watch from 03:55 to 04:05.

I clearly say twice: "judging by everything" and "still figuring out and figuring out."

That. being even radically tired, reservations - that my assumption about the anti-aircraft missile is just a version that still needs to be checked, I put it in the statement, you won't drink reflexes," he writes.

Now Arestovych insists that his words were misinterpreted as an unequivocal message about what happened in Dnipro.

"However, the comrades, who are rapidly losing their human form (judging by what they are carrying), together with their Moscow colleagues joyfully sang:

- Arestovych clearly said about the anti-aircraft missile!..

More than that. They forced the Air Force Command to justify itself.

But when the entire Army Command is forced to justify itself and admit mistakes, it's much worse than one out-of-state adviser with his reservations," writes Arestovych.

It will be recalled that on January 14, Russia fired an Kh-22 missile at a nine-story building in Dnipro. As of 4:00 p.m. on January 15, 25 people had died, including 1 child. 73 people, including 13 children, were injured. Another 43 people are still being sought.

On the evening of January 14, Arestovich said the following in an interview with Russian oppositionist Mark Feigin about this tragedy: ""She was shot down, she (the rocket. - Ed.) fell on the driveway. It blew up when it fell."

The commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk published a statement that the Air Force is currently unable to shoot down the Kh-22 missiles. The spokesman of the Air Force Yuriy Ihnat clarified that if reports of the downing of such missiles by Ukrainian air defense forces appeared earlier, then they were erroneous.