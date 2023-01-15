ENG
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Allies should provide Ukraine with tanks and air defense, - Estonian Prime Minister Kallas after strike on Dnipro

Allies need to give Ukraine tanks and air defense systems, as Russia must be held accountable for such attacks as the one on the high-rise building in Dnipro.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this statement was made by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Twіtter.

"With attacks on Dnipro and other cities of Ukraine, Russia has once again proved that it is a terrorist state. My appeal to allies and partners: let's strengthen our support. Ukraine needs weapons, including tanks and air defence systems. Russia must be held accountable for all its crimes," Kallas stressed.

