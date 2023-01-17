Body of dead child was recovered from rubble in Dnipro, - PO
On the morning of January 17, the body of a dead child was recovered from the rubble of a destroyed residential building in Dnipro.
Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Dnipro. At 09:46 a.m., the body of one dead child was found from under the rubble of a destroyed residential building on the 4th floor," the report says.
According to Tymoshenko, a total of 41 people died (including 4 children), 79 people were injured (including 16 children), and 39 people were saved (including 6 children).
Earlier it was reported that 40 people were killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on a house in Dnipro. Also remind, on January 14, a Russian missile hit a high-rise building.
