ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13340 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
7 400 24
war (19669) children (680) Dnipro City (318) victims (597) Kyrylo Tymoshenko (140)

Body of dead child was recovered from rubble in Dnipro, - PO

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

дніпро

On the morning of January 17, the body of a dead child was recovered from the rubble of a destroyed residential building in Dnipro.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Dnipro. At 09:46 a.m., the body of one dead child was found from under the rubble of a destroyed residential building on the 4th floor," the report says.

According to Tymoshenko, a total of 41 people died (including 4 children), 79 people were injured (including 16 children), and 39 people were saved (including 6 children).

Read more: Last day, Russians killed 18 civilians, 34 people were injured

Earlier it was reported that 40 people were killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on a house in Dnipro. Also remind, on January 14, a Russian missile hit a high-rise building.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 