Unemployment rate in Ukraine is 30%, - Ministry of Economy

In Ukraine, the unemployment rate is about 30%, while 2 million people are looking for work inside the country and 2.7 million Ukrainians who left because of the war, but are ready to return and work.

This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko at the forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The National Bank of Ukraine estimates the unemployment rate at 30%. This means that 4.7 million Ukrainians are looking for work and cannot find it. These figures include 2.7 million people outside Ukraine who want to return now and start working and 2 million within the country," she said.

Read more: Russia wants to sit down at negotiating table on its own terms, - Reznikov

According to the minister, the departure of millions of Ukrainians who were actively involved in the Ukrainian economy is a very big challenge.

Svyrydenko reported that the government is trying to stimulate citizens to work and participate in the initial stage of the country's recovery, in particular, the "Recovery Army" program launched by the government is aimed at this.