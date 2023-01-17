ENG
We expect tanks, aircraft and ships from new head of German Defense Ministry Pistorius, but without illusions - Ministry of External Affairs

Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk said that Ukraine expects greater determination from the new head of the German Defense Ministry Boris Pistorius on the issue of arms supplies.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in an interview with T-online.

According to him, Ukraine has no illusions about the appointment of Pistorius because of his controversial statements about Russia in the past - in 2018 he wanted to revise sanctions against Russia.

At the same time, the diplomat expressed hope that the new German Defense Minister will act much more decisively and faster than his predecessor Christine Lambrecht.

Melnyk said that Ukraine calls on Pistorius to provide massive support with heavy weapons - tanks, fighter jets, warships, multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, air defense and sufficient ammunition.

"This is also an opportunity for Pistorius. He can prove that Germany has permanently abandoned the tactics of denial," the Deputy Minister concluded.

