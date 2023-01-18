Putin still has secret allies in Europe - Spanish Prime Minister, Sanchez

In many European countries, there are still supporters of Vladimir Putin and the Russian government, who temporarily hide their sympathies for Moscow.

Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez said this at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The Russian autocrat is not alone in his reactionary desire to split the world and turn back time. He has many allies in Europe who now hide their sympathies for Putin, but only a year ago they came to him and praised his methods," Sanchez said.

Read more: Spain does not yet plan to supply tanks to Ukraine

It will be recalled that after the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was accused of having ties with Putin. The head of Germany's cyber security agency, Arne Schoenbom, was also accused of close relations with the Russian "top".