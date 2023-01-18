As result of fall of rotorcraft next to kindergarten in Brovary, there are dead and injured, - National Police (updated). PHOTOS

As a result of a helicopter falling near a kindergarten and a residential building in Brovary, there are victims.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The Kyiv region. In the city of Brovary, a helicopter fell near a kindergarten and a residential building.

At the time of the tragedy, children and employees of the institution were in kindergarten. At the moment, everyone has been evacuated. There are victims. Ambulances, police, and firefighters are working at the scene of the crash," he said.

Meanwhile, social networks are publishing photos from the place where the rotorcraft fell.

On the air of the telethon, police spokeswoman Iryna Prianishnikova said that "there are about 5 victims and there are dead.