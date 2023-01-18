Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 100 elite soldiers of Russian Federation in Luhansk region in day, - Haidai

In a day, the Ukrainian military destroyed 100 Russian soldiers in the Luhansk direction. At the same time, they turned out to be special forces, and not ordinary mobilized.

"They are constantly bringing reserves to the Svatove and Kremin directions. I just returned from the front line and saw the defeated orcs with my own eyes. And by the way, in a day they lost 100 personnel and several units of heavy equipment. What's more, this personnel were not ordinary "mobilized" but special forces, airborne troops, who fled, throwing away their weapons and the wounded," he said.

According to Haidai, the situation near Bilohorivka is difficult but stable.

"The defense forces are holding the defense. And they are constantly repelling all the enemy's attempts to advance. They are constantly shelling this territory - with tanks, artillery, and planes, and even try to inflict damage," Haidai said.

