Lavrov: Zelensky’s peace plan "is out of question"

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Serhii Lavrov said that there is "no question" about the plan for a peaceful settlement of the war between Russia and Ukraine, which was proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He stated this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian mass media.

Zelensky is putting forward some absolutely ridiculous initiatives, a 10-point plan that includes everything possible: food security, energy security, biological security, the withdrawal of Russian troops from everywhere, repentance of the Russian Federation, a tribunal, condemnation, and so on. There is no question of negotiations with Zelensky on his initiative," Lavrov said.

He also stated that there could be no negotiations at least because the president of Ukraine, according to him, "legislatively forbade negotiations with the Russian government."

