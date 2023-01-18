"I don’t see end to this war in near future," Guterres

UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres currently sees no conditions for ending the war in Ukraine. According to his forecast, the war will end, but not "in the near future."

He stated this at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

As the Secretary General noted, at the moment, unfortunately, he does not see the end of the war in Ukraine in the near future. In addition, he does not yet see the possibility of serious peace negotiations between the two sides.

"This war will end. Everything will end. But I don't see an end to this war in the near future, unfortunately. I don't see a chance that there can be peace talks between the two sides now," he said.