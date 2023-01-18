In order for war in Ukraine to end, Russian aggression must fail, - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Ukraine’s continued support in its fight against Russian aggression, saying that Russia has already completely failed in achieving its imperialist goals.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

Scholz emphasized that the full-scale war against Ukraine launched by the Russian Federation in February 2022 "affected all of us."

"Russia has already completely failed in achieving its imperialist goals. Ukraine is defending itself with great success and impressive courage," the Chancellor of Germany emphasized.

Watch more: Occupiers fire artillery at apartment building in Bakhmut. PHOTOS

Scholz also stated that Germany will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary.

"In order for the war to end, Russian aggression must fail. That is why we are supplying Ukraine with weapons in consultation with our partners," he said.

Scholz also emphasized that last year was a turning point in Germany's policy, as Germany became completely independent of Russian gas, coal and oil.