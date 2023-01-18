ENG
Occupiers fire artillery at apartment building in Bakhmut. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers fired artillery twice into an apartment building in Bakhmut.

As Censor.NET reports, the attack on a residential building was recorded by the camera of journalists of the Al Jazeera television company. The recording shows two hits.

In the video, you can see artillery ammunition moments before hitting the house.

Occupiers fire artillery at apartment building in Bakhmut 01


Occupiers fire artillery at apartment building in Bakhmut 02

Russian Army (8974) Bakhmut (798) war crimes (804)
