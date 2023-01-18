Crimea and Donbas are Ukraine, - President of Serbia Vučić

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic does not support Russian President Vladimir Putin’s territorial claims to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"We said from the very beginning that we cannot and will not support Russia's invasion of Ukraine. For us, Crimea is Ukraine, and Donbas are Ukraine. It will remain so," Vucic said in an interview with Bloomberg.

The Serbian leader, who has had dozens of meetings with Putin in recent years and even learned Russian in order to communicate with the head of the Kremlin without intermediaries, clarified that he had not spoken to Putin for several months.

Bloomberg notes that Serbia did not join the sanctions against Russia because it would hit its own economy. The Russian Federation also sells natural gas to Serbia at a price lower than the market price. However, Vucic emphasized that he does not support Russia in everything.

"We are not always happy with some of their positions. We traditionally have good relations, but this does not mean that we support every single decision or most of the decisions that come from the Kremlin," the Serbian president explained.