US is preparing one of largest packages of military aid to Ukraine, but without tanks - CNN

The United States is preparing to announce in the coming days one of the largest military aid packages to Ukraine, which is not expected to include tanks - Washington is currently not ready to grant this request from Kyiv.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to "Euro Integration", this was reported to the CNN channel by two informed American officials, reports

So far, the US has shied away from giving Ukraine its Abrams tanks, although Britain and other key allies are preparing to provide the tanks, which could be crucial in the war, as Kyiv prepares for a possible large-scale Russian counter-offensive.

While US officials have publicly supported the allies' decision on the tanks, none have so far suggested that the Joe Biden administration might change its mind and send US tanks to Ukraine.

The Pentagon explains that such a decision is not related to the fear of an escalation in relations with Russia or the risk of American weapons reaching Moscow. The concern is how difficult it is to operate and maintain the 70-ton Abrams and whether it will be suitable for Ukrainian troops.

Read more: It is necessary to increase aid to Ukraine, within "several months or weeks" there will be decisive moment in war, - Duda

The largest U.S. security aid package to date, announced in early January 2023, totaled more than three billion dollars and included the first batch of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

It should be noted that the total military aid of the Biden administration to Ukraine is about 25 billion dollars, of which more than 24 billion were provided after the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in February 2022.