United States allocates $125 million to restore Ukraine’s power system

The United States will provide $125 million so that Ukraine can buy parts and other materials to help repair crews deal with the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

This was stated by Samantha Power, head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to AP.

In particular, it is planned to purchase backup power for Kyiv's water supply and district heating systems. The funding will also help replenish stocks of gas turbines, transformers and other power equipment.

The $125 million will be allocated as part of the additional funding for Ukraine approved by Congress in December 2022.

On January 14, Ukraine's energy infrastructure was hit by Russia's 12th missile attack.

Ukraine has maintained the controllability and integrity of the power system, but there is a significant deficit in the system.

Generation facilities were damaged: 1 unit of a thermal power plant in the east and 8 units of thermal power plants in the west of the country. Three main substations and one overhead line were damaged. This has led to an increase in the power deficit in the grid, which has resulted in emergency blackouts since January 15.

Nevertheless, generation does not cover a quarter of consumption, and emergency blackouts are applied in 8 regions.

