We record increasing number of shelling and attempts of offensive actions by occupiers in Donbas, - Zelensky

The Armed Forces of Ukraine record an increase in the number of attacks and attempts at offensive actions by the Russian occupiers.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the evening video appeal, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"As always, we have been in touch with our military all day today. The situation at the front remains difficult. The epicenter of the most fierce fighting is in Donbas. We are gradually recording an increase in the number of attacks and attempts of offensive actions by the occupiers," Zelensky said.

He expressed gratitude to the soldiers of the 68th Separate Ranger Brigade and the 36th Separate Marine Brigade for their effective defeat of the enemy and the necessary resilience in Donbas, as well as to the units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine for their actions that reduce the chances of the occupiers.

