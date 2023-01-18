Russia does not have full control over Soledar and Bakhmut - Kirby

According to U.S. intelligence, fierce fighting continues near the Ukrainian cities of Soledar and Bakhmut, and the occupiers do not have full control over either of these settlements.

This was stated by a representative of the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"I will tell you that as of this morning, we do not assess that they (Russians - ed.) have actually taken unilateral possession of both cities," Kirby said. He noted that there is "fierce fighting" in this area in Donbas, especially near Soledar, where, according to the US, control of the territory remains disputed.

Kirby also noted that although the Russians have made gradual progress in recent days, it has come at a cost, as they have actually thrown bodies at Ukrainian positions. According to him, these efforts are being led mainly by Prigozhin and his PMC Wagner, with some support from the Russian military.

At the same time, the White House representative noted that "Prigozhin wants to be considered more relevant and indispensable on the battlefield" than the traditional Russian armed forces. Kirby also confirmed that tensions remain between the Russian Defense Ministry and Prigozhin's Wagner group.