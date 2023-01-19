ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9979 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
25 927 126

Russia secretly moves military and equipment to Belarus using tankers - media

цистерна

Russia secretly transfers manpower to Belarus using railroad tanks.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Belarusian publication "Nasha Nyva".

The journalists note that Russia is taking such actions to mislead satellite and visual surveillance.

"We do not know whether military equipment and ammunition are being transported to Belarus in this way or in similar disguised ways," the publication writes.

Read more: US sees no signs that Belarus is preparing to invade Ukraine - White House

Author: 

Russian Army (8890) Belarus (771) railroad (138)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 