Russia secretly moves military and equipment to Belarus using tankers - media

Russia secretly transfers manpower to Belarus using railroad tanks.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Belarusian publication "Nasha Nyva".

The journalists note that Russia is taking such actions to mislead satellite and visual surveillance.

"We do not know whether military equipment and ammunition are being transported to Belarus in this way or in similar disguised ways," the publication writes.

Read more: US sees no signs that Belarus is preparing to invade Ukraine - White House