Melnyk to German Defense Minister Pistorius: What else do you need to check? Supply tanks
Deputy Foreign Minister and Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk called on German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to start supplying Ukraine with German-made Leopard 2 tanks.
He wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.
On January 20, after the meeting in Ramstein, Pistorius announced that the allies had not reached a decision on the transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine. But he instructed to carry out an audit of the stocks of these tanks in case of a possible supply.
At the same time, Germany has not yet given permission for re-export to other allies who are ready to supply their Leopard 2 to Ukraine.
"What else needs to be checked, Herr Pistorius? Supply it! It's a pity that Svitlofor (the ruling coalition of the Federal Republic of Germany. - Ed.) is presenting itself like this," wrote Melnyk.
