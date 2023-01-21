White House on Berlin’s position on Leopard: Germany is working on its own process, but Ukrainians have real need for additional tanks right now

Germany is working on its own process for Leopard tanks.

Commenting on the results of the meeting in Ramstein in an interview with "Voice of America", White House Strategic Communications Coordinator for National Security and Defense John Kirby said that in terms of providing tanks to Ukraine, "Germany is going through its own process with regard to Leopard tanks", reports Censor.NЕТ.

"We don't twist arms, we don't push, we don't persuade. We want countries to give what they can, when they can, where they can, and at a size and scale that they are comfortable with. And that is up to Germany to decide," Kirby emphasized.

"We know that Germany is working on its own process for Leopard tanks, which are great tanks, very powerful, and will not require an excessive amount of training from Ukrainians if Germany wants to move in this direction. But this is a key issue. It is a German decision," he said.

He added that Germany has increased its contributions, which it started making at the beginning of the war, and is "one of the world's leading financial donors to Ukraine in terms of financial assistance" and the allies "highly appreciate it."

"We believe that it is important that every nation that can support Ukraine in its defense does so now. One of the critical needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine this winter and probably in the spring will be armored vehicles. Because of the kind of fighting they are doing in the Donbas, which could include tanks, but not necessarily, although the Ukrainians have a real need for more tanks," Kirby said.