Closer war gets to occupied Crimea, more repressions there - Chubarov

The Russian-occupied Crimea has become a likely battlefield since the summer of 2022.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Gordon.

"Since the summer of 2022, Crimea has become a possible territory for the deployment of hostilities. In particular, the Ukrainian army attacked military targets: a strike on the military airfield in Novofedorivka near Saki, where about 50 modern military fighters were destroyed, powerful explosions at ammunition depots near Dzhankoy, and a drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters building," he said.

The head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people believes that "all these actions have contributed to the fact that the population of Crimea has finally realized that the liberation of the peninsula is not only the desire of the Ukrainian authorities, but also a reality."

Read more: Biden Administration is considering helping Ukraine to advance on Crimea - The New York Times

"The Russian occupiers feel this, so they are trying to use various methods to continue to control Crimean society and convince people that Crimea is impregnable for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. That is why the closer the war approaches Crimea, the more repressions and persecutions are stepped up there," Chubarov explained.

According to him, after February 24, 2022, when Russia fully invaded the territory of Ukraine, "active persecution of Crimean Tatars resumed in Crimea."

"The issue of human rights in Crimea has become even more acute, as evidenced by numerous murders, enforced disappearances, illegal arrests, etc.", Chubarov emphasized.