Britain wants international agreement to provide Ukraine with German tanks, - Cleverly

Britain supports the conclusion of an international agreement on the provision of German-made tanks to Ukraine, the transfer of which requires the consent of Germany.

This was stated by the British Minister of Foreign Affairs, James Cleverley, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Britain wants an international agreement to provide Ukraine with German-made tanks, which, according to Kyiv, it needs in the fight against Russia, but for the transfer of which Germany's consent is required," Cleverley said.

He emphasized that he would like the Ukrainians to be armed with such equipment as the Leopard 2, as well as artillery systems provided by Britain and other NATO countries.

The British minister assured that he will continue negotiations with allies and partners in the Alliance to facilitate the transfer of the best military equipment to Ukraine and help it defend itself against a brutal Russian invasion.