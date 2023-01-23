Russia can launch new offensive in any direction, - Zelensky

Despite the large number of losses, the command of the Russian Federation continues to constantly set various tasks before its military.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky told about this.

"The offensive can come from any direction. The offensive can be in the south or the east. He (Putin, editor) aimed to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelensky emphasized that the Kremlin dictator continues to send thousands of Russians to their deaths.

"His children do not fight, his children do not die, his children do not suffer. And where are his children and grandchildren? Maybe they are in Donbas? Do they support the poor people who are insulted there, as he says? Do they stand guard in the occupied territories?

I think not. We will not find them with you. And after the war and beyond. These people will live. The price of this war is someone else's victims, not Putin's," the Ukrainian president added.

