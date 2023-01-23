Next "Ramstein" will take place in February, - Reznikov

The next meeting of "Ramstein" regarding military aid to Ukraine will be held in February of this year.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"I returned home after Ramstein 8. With each meeting, I see how our partners' trust in Ukraine grows. It's all thanks to the hard work of our soldiers and representatives. More trust means more weapons. To protect our land, sea... and sky! Ramstein 9 will take place in February. Stay in touch!", - noted the head of the Ministry of Defense.

