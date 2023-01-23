Company providing food for Ministry of Defense has signs of being fake. No office, no staff, no facilities. There is only seal, account and "left" registration address - NABU agent, Shevchenko

The supplier company, which got involved in a high-profile scandal surrounding the supply of food for the military at inflated prices, should transparently give answers to all the questions that have shaken the people.

"What should a supplier company do that apparently honestly won a record-breaking tender, but got into such a shameful scandal? Yes, of course - immediately go public and hold a press conference at which to honestly and transparently answer all the questions that outraged the Ukrainians - after all, what is there to be secretive about? We are not talking about the purchase of weapons, but about eggs and potatoes," he notes.

"However, there is one problem: Active Company, which "won" the same tender for UAH 13 billion, this powerful industrial and agricultural corporation, which no one has ever heard of, does not have an office where journalists could be invited.

It also has no warehouses or production facilities. It has no staff, no top management. I don't even have a website, and I'm generally silent about my experience. All that is there is a pound director, a seal, a bank account, and a "left" registration address, that is, we have all the signs of a fictitious activity, but for some reason, not a single (!) official of the MOU, including the Minister, was surprised by this, although the Department of Internal Security, in general, had no right to allow such an LLC to participate in the tender!" Shevchenko continued.

"But we will continue to be told about the Russian information and psychological operation and turn to the Security Service of Ukraine with the demand to punish the journalists. Excellent, Mr. Oleksii Reznikov, simply excellent," he summarizes.

As a reminder, journalist Yurii Nikolov reported that the Ministry of Defense signed an agreement for catering services for military units stationed in the rear regions in 2023 for a total amount of UAH 13.16 billion. According to his data, the prices of the most common foods within the scope of the agreement turned out to be 2-3 times higher. In response, the Ministry of Defense stated: "The media information about the procurement of food for the military is delusion and manipulation. We are preparing materials for the SSU.