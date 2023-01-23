Kuleba called on EU to introduce devastating sanctions against Russian missile industry, drones, and Rosatom

The tenth package of EU sanctions should be adopted as soon as possible and increase the pressure on the Russian Federation, in particular, it is necessary to introduce strong sanctions against the Russian industry of missiles and drones, to close all ways of circumventing the already introduced restrictions.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"I urge you to impose devastating sanctions against the Russian missile and drone industry. By destroying or seriously limiting Russia's ability to produce new missiles and drones, we will "kill" their ability to create new means of terror. We will also achieve the long-term strategic goal of deterring Russian missile terror," the minister said during an online speech at the Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers of the EU on Monday.

He emphasized that no exemptions or relaxation of sanctions are inadmissible.

The head of the Foreign Ministry also reminded of Ukraine's call to lower the limit on the price of oil, as the actual price of Urals is already lower than USD 40 per barrel. He also called for the disconnection of more Russian banks from SWIFT, primarily Gazprombank and Bank St. Petersburg, involved in financing the war.

Kuleba also insists on closing the Russian Federation's access to cloud services and operations with cryptocurrency, introducing sanctions against Russian metallurgy.

A separate topic of the speech was the need to end cooperation with Russia in the field of nuclear energy and introduce sanctions against Rosatom.

Kuleba is convinced that the first step could be the introduction of personal sanctions against Rosatom employees and officials involved in the seizure and militarization of Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Read more: Ukraine and EU should start pre-accession negotiations in 2023, - Kuleba