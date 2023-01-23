Ukraine and EU should start pre-accession negotiations in 2023, - Kuleba

Ukraine is counting on tangible practical results of the Ukraine-EU Summit, as well as a positive assessment of the implementation of the European Commission’s recommendations, which will make it possible to start pre-accession negotiations as early as 2023.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.

"We have high expectations from the Ukraine-EU Summit on February 3 and the joint meeting of the Government of Ukraine and the EU College on the eve of the Summit. We count on tangible practical results from both events," Kuleba said.

The minister reminded that Ukraine is finalizing the implementation of the recommendations of the European Commission and expects a positive report from the European Commission this spring. He emphasized that Ukraine also expects to include a positive assessment of its efforts to implement the recommendations in the final declaration of the Ukraine-EU Summit on February 3.

"We are convinced that pre-accession negotiations should begin as soon as possible after Ukraine implements the recommendations and the positive assessment of the European Commission. Ukraine is making every effort and I am convinced that we should start pre-accession negotiations by the end of 2023. No games or narrow political interests should stand in the way," added the head of the MFA.

