EU ministers agreed on new package of sanctions against Iran

On January 23, EU ministers agreed on a new package of sanctions against Iran

Radio Liberty reports this, Censor.NET informs

"Ministers adopted a new package of sanctions against Iran, targeting those leading the repression. The EU strongly condemns the brutal and disproportionate use of force by the Iranian authorities against peaceful protesters," the president tweeted, without giving further details.

Sources told Reuters last week that EU foreign ministers will add 37 separate points to EU sanctions against Iran on January 23.