Estonia expels Russian ambassador Lipaev from country

In response to similar actions by the Kremlin, on Monday, January 23, Estonia ordered Russian Ambassador Vladimir Lipayev to leave the country.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Twitter of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia.

"We adhere to the principle of parity in relations with Russia, which means that the Russian ambassador will leave at the same time as the Estonian ambassador from Russia," the message reads.

It will be recalled that Russia has decided to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia. Both countries will be represented in the capitals by chargé d'affaires instead of ambassadors.

Watch more: Zelensky: No attempt of Russia to manipulate diplomacy and politics will ever work again. VIDEO