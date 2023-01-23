86% of Ukrainians support Ukraine’s accession to NATO, poll. INFOGRAPHICS

In recent months, support for joining NATO has increased again among Ukrainians. In January 2023, it is the highest in the history of observations.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to survey data of the Sociological group "Rating".

In a referendum, 86% of Ukrainians would support the initiative to join NATO, 3% would oppose it, and 8% would not vote.

Also, 87% of respondents would support Ukraine's accession to the European Union in the event of a referendum (3% against, 8% would not vote).

Support for the entry is practically unanimous among representatives of all macro-regions, age and wealth groups.

In addition, 85% of respondents support the idea of creating a military-political union consisting of Ukraine, Poland and Great Britain. 3% are against such an initiative, 7% are indifferent.

Also, 80% have a positive attitude to the idea of creating a military-political union consisting of Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania. 6% are against such a union, 9% are indifferent.

The idea of military-political alliances with the mentioned European countries has high support among all regional, age and property groups.

The survey was conducted on January 14-16, 2023 throughout Ukraine, with the exception of the territories of Crimea and Donbas temporarily occupied by Russia, as well as territories where there is no Ukrainian mobile connection at the time of the survey. Sample population: 1000 respondents. The error of representativeness of the study with a confidence probability of 0.95: no more than 3.1%.