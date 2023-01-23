Enemy continues its offensive in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on January 23, 2023.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Glory to Ukraine! The 334th day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues. During the day, the invaders launched 4 missile strikes on populated areas (2 missiles were destroyed by our air defense) and 18 airstrikes. The enemy also conducted 24 attacks from rocket salvo systems. The threat of Russian aviation and missile strikes remain throughout Ukraine.

The enemy continues its offensive in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions to capture the entire Donetsk region, despite numerous losses on its side. In the Kupiansk direction, he conducted unsuccessful offensive actions, and all enemy attacks were repulsed.

In the Lyman, Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson directions, the invaders are defending themselves.

In Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk - the situation has not changed significantly, no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected.

At the same time, the areas of the settlements of Novovasylivka, Boiaro-Lezhache, and Stukalyvka of the Sumy region, as well as Huriiv Kozachok, Slobozhanske, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsa, Vovchansk, Zemlianki, Kamianka and Krasne Pershe in the Kharkiv region, were shelled.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Hrianikyvka, Kupiansk, Kislivka, Krokhmalne, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region. In the Lyman direction, the districts of Makiivka, Ploshanka, Kreminna, Dibrova, and Kuzmyny of the Luhansk region were damaged by fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, Spirne, Vyimka, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, and New York were fired upon. Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire in the Avdiivka region. Mykilske, Vugledar, Prechistivka, Neskuchne, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region came under enemy fire in the Novopavlovsk direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Komyshuvakha in the Donetsk region, as well as Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Novodanilivka, and Orihiv in the Zaporizhzhia region were affected by artillery fire.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers shell the civilian population every day. Antonivka and Kherson were the next to be affected by fire from anti-aircraft missiles.

Russian occupiers continue to die ingloriously in Ukraine. During January 20-21, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia direction near Maly Shcherbaky. According to the specified data, as a result of the combat clash with the units of the Defense Forces, the invaders lost more than 50 people during this period, 16 of them - irretrievably. In addition, 9 units of weapons and military equipment of various types were destroyed (a tank, 6 units of IFV, and a Tiger armored car). Another 4 units were damaged.

Since the beginning of January this year, the number of wounded enemy servicemen in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region has increased significantly. Local hospitals are full. All seriously wounded are concentrated in medical institutions of the region. Only a small number are sent to the temporarily occupied Crimea for further treatment.

In a number of settlements of the Severodonetsk district of the Luhansk region, the Russian occupiers are trying in every way to isolate the local population informationally, in particular, Ukrainian television and mobile communications are unavailable.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 5 strikes on the areas where the invaders were concentrated. Also, our defenders shot down 2 enemy Su-25 aircraft, a Ka-52 helicopter, an Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle and 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles. At the same time, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 3 areas where the occupiers were concentrated and the enemy's logistics warehouse.

Believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.