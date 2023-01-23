Two enemy Su-25 attack aircraft, Ka-52 attack helicopter, two missiles and Orlan-10 were destroyed - Air Force

Today, during the day, 6 enemy air targets were destroyed in the eastern direction.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"On January 23, 2023, units of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, a Ka-52 attack helicopter, two Kh-59 guided air missiles, an Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV, in the eastern direction. - the message says.

