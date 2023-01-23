Complete demining of Ukraine’s territories may take more than 10 years - SES

It may take more than 10 years to clear Ukrainian territory of explosive ordnance.

This was reported by SES spokesman Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, informs Censor.NЕТ with a reference to DW.

"One-third of Ukraine's territory is potentially contaminated with explosive devices as a result of the Russian invasion," he said during the national telethon. - "The main areas where sappers work are Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, technicians have defused more than 316,000 explosive devices and over 2,160 aircraft bombs, clearing more than 78,000 hectares of territory.

Khorunzhyi noted that before the full-scale invasion, there were about 600 pyrotechnics in the SES, and now there are about a thousand. In 2023, the service plans to increase the number of specialists to 1500. The service also uses robots for demining in particularly dangerous areas, he said.