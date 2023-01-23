Turkey will not support Sweden’s membership in NATO - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan commented on Quran burning demonstration in Stockholm the day before. In this regard, he said that Ankara would not support Sweden’s application for NATO membership.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, On January 23, the Turkish leader told АР news agency that he was outraged by the actions of activists in Stockholm who burned the Quran.

He said that he considered the action offensive to all those who respect fundamental human rights and freedoms, including the rights and freedoms of Muslims.

"If Sweden does not respect Turkey, as well as the religious feelings of Muslims, it will not receive any support from us for NATO membership," the Turkish leader emphasized.

On January 2, far-right politician Rasmus Paludan and his supporters publicly burned a Koran near the Turkish embassy in the Swedish capital. This worsened relations between the two countries.