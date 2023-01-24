Zelensky dismissed Tymoshenko from PO. DOCUMENT
President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Kyrylo Tymoshenko from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President.
The corresponding decree was published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.
"To dismiss Kyrylo Vladlenovych TYMOSHENKO from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine in accordance with the submitted application," the message reads.
Earlier on Tuesday, January 24, Tymoshenko announced that he had written a resignation letter.
