ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6014 visitors online
News
18 675 148

Zelensky dismissed Tymoshenko from PO. DOCUMENT

тимошенко,кирилл

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Kyrylo Tymoshenko from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

The corresponding decree was published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

"To dismiss Kyrylo Vladlenovych TYMOSHENKO from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine in accordance with the submitted application," the message reads.

Earlier on Tuesday, January 24, Tymoshenko announced that he had written a resignation letter.

See more: Tymoshenko resigns from position of deputy head of President’s Office, - statement. PHOTO

Zelensky dismissed Tymoshenko from PO 01

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6301) firing (393) Kyrylo Tymoshenko (153)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 