Zhyvytsky, Reznichenko, Starukh, and Yanushevych are involved in criminal cases, - source

After the submission to the Cabinet of Ministers, the heads of the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson military administrations will resign.

According to Censor.NET sources, all of them are involved in criminal cases.

The Office of the President also demands the resignation of Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksii Symonenko, but as of yesterday evening, he has not yet written a statement.

