ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6014 visitors online
News
14 420 46

Zhyvytsky, Reznichenko, Starukh, and Yanushevych are involved in criminal cases, - source

кабмін

After the submission to the Cabinet of Ministers, the heads of the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson military administrations will resign.

According to Censor.NET sources, all of them are involved in criminal cases. 

The Office of the President also demands the resignation of Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksii Symonenko, but as of yesterday evening, he has not yet written a statement.

See more: Zelensky dismissed Tymoshenko from PO. DOCUMENT

Author: 

Cabinet of Ministers (1015) Sumska region (1051) firing (393) Zaporizka region (1182) Reznychenko (211) Zhyvytskyi Dmytro (130) Starukh (85) Yaroslav Yanushevych (47) Khersonska region (2031)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 