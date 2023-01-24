Poland asked Germany to hand over Leopard tanks to Ukraine: It is about the security of all of Europe

Official Warsaw turned to Berlin with a request to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

This was reported by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, Censor.NET informs.

"The Germans received our request for consent to the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. I also appeal to the German side with a request to join the coalition of countries that support Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks. This is our common cause because it is about the security of the whole of Europe!" he wrote on Twitter.

It will be recalled that the day before, the spokesman of the German government, Steffen Gebeshreit, said that Berlin has not yet received an official request from Warsaw regarding the permission to hand over the tanks that are in service with the Polish army. When such a request is credible, it will be processed in accordance with the procedures.

Read more: Stoltenberg on supply of Leopard to Ukraine: Partners can prepare tanks for transfer, Germany will make decision soon