German federal government wants to quickly consider Poland’s request for tanks for Ukraine

The German federal government wants to consider the Polish government’s application for the transfer of German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine "with the necessary urgency."

This was reported by the government spokesman at the request of the dpa news agency, "Euro Integration" reports, with reference to Spiegel, Censor.NET informs.

He confirmed that the Polish application for the re-export of tanks was received.

According to him, such applications will be "considered with the necessary urgency in accordance with the established procedures and guidelines for the export of arms."

In a comment to Welt, German Economy Minister Christian Lindner said that Germany has a mechanism for approving applications for re-export, and it will be applied to Leopard 2 tanks, for which Poland applied for permission to transfer to Ukraine.

"There is an established procedure. When a request, an official appeal, is received, then this procedure is launched in the government, and then a decision is made," said Lindner, without specifying what the terms might be.

Earlier, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that Germany had received Poland's official request for permission to transfer German Leopard 2 tanks, which are in service with the Polish army, to Ukraine.