Aggression of Russian Federation did not begin in 2022, but in 2014, - PACE resolution

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe approved a report and a resolution entitled "Sexual violence in times of conflict", devoted, among other things, to the issue of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The document, prepared by the Austrian deputy Petra Bair, contained only passing references to Russian aggression, but it was able to be significantly changed with the help of amendments submitted by Ukrainian deputies and parliamentarians from partner countries.

Among the amendments submitted to the document, amendment 4, which changed the description of the situation in Europe, caused the most controversy. Instead of the blurred and factually incorrect phrase "in 2022, the war returned to our continent", the deputies proposed to write: "Since February 2014, the Russian Federation has been waging an aggressive war against Ukraine, which it resumed on February 24, 2022, with a massive invasion of Ukraine."

The speaker and the profile committee on equality spoke against it. Petra Bair and several deputies insisted that "the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine began in 2022." However, the Ukrainian parliamentarians managed to convince the deputies of the opposite. "I personally know women who became victims of violence during the Russian occupation of Crimea, and later - attacks on Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Evgenia Kravchuk explained to PACE members during the discussion.

The amendment was approved by a narrow margin: 47 to 43.

As a result, the resolution with this norm was approved unanimously: 126 deputies voted for it.