On January 24, Armed Forces shot down Russian Su-25 aircraft
On the evening of January 25, the General Staff of the Armed Forces published information that the forces of defense were knocked down by a Russian plane.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The message states: "Today (January 24, - ed), the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down another SU-25 enemy aircraft in the Donetsk region."
Judging by the tags indicated in the information of the General Staff, the plane was shot down near Bakhmut.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password