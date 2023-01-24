On January 24, Armed Forces shot down Russian Su-25 aircraft

On the evening of January 25, the General Staff of the Armed Forces published information that the forces of defense were knocked down by a Russian plane.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "Today (January 24, - ed), the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down another SU-25 enemy aircraft in the Donetsk region."

Judging by the tags indicated in the information of the General Staff, the plane was shot down near Bakhmut.

