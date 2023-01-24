Scholz agreed to send tanks to Ukraine, - Der Spiegel
Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz agreed to provide Ukraine with leopard-2 tanks.
As Censor.NET informs, the influential German publication Der Spiegel writes about it.
"After months of debate, Chancellor Scholz decided to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine. Apparently, the allies also want to agree to this. Abrams tanks could have arrived from the USA," the message states.
