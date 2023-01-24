Netherlands plans to buy 18 Leopard-2 tanks from Germany and transfer them to Ukraine, - Rutte

Netherlands is considering a possibility of supplying Ukraine with 18 modern Leopard 2 main battle tanks, which they have leased from Germany.

"We have leased them, which means we can buy them, which means we can donate them," Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in an interview with FAZ and some other international media in Brussels on Tuesday, informs Censor.NЕТ.

He continued: "If it makes sense in a bigger aid package with other countries like Finland and Portugal, we are ready to consider it."

"But there is no decision yet," Rutte added.

Nevertheless, this is an important signal. Germany has also coordinated previous arms deliveries with the Netherlands, such as the Panzerhaubitze 2000.

Read more: Europe and US will be able to agree on tanks for Ukraine - Rutte

"I have a great understanding of the Ukrainian request," Rutte said.

It is now up to the German government to decide whether to supply the Leopard.

"If Germany had said no, Poland, Finland, Portugal and ourselves would have to consider obtaining permission to export and supply the tanks on a bilateral basis. "But we are not at that stage yet, and I don't want to put pressure on Germany," Rutte continued.

He noted that a few days after Russia's attack on Ukraine, the German government allowed the Netherlands to supply Kyiv with German-made rocket-propelled grenade launchers. Berlin also decided to make such a delivery at that time.

Read more: Scholz agreed to send tanks to Ukraine, - Der Spiegel