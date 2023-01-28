Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 12 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 11 settlements in the Donetsk region and 1 - in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on January 28 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred and thirty-ninth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have launched 10 missile strikes, one of which hit the civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia, and 26 airstrikes, and fired 81 rocket-propelled grenade attacks, in particular, at civilian objects in the city of Ochakiv. There are wounded and dead among the civilian population.

The threat of air and missile strikes remains throughout Ukraine.

The enemy continues to conduct offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions. In the Kupiansk, Lyman, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson directions - defensive.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, the Luhansk region, and Rozdolivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Druzhba, Vodiane, Mariinka, Pobeda, Vuhledar, and Prechistivka, the Donetsk region.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Mykolaivka settlements of the Chernihiv region and Rozhkovichi and Bachivsk - Sumy region with mortars.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy does not stop shelling settlements along the contact line. Areas of more than thirty settlements were damaged by fire, among them: Huriiv Kozachok, Krasne, Starytsia, Okhrimivka, Varvarivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, and Kupiansk of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy fired fire in the areas of more than 25 settlements. In particular, these are Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Krokhmalne, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske, Makiivka, Chervonpopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region.

Areas of more than 40 settlements were damaged by fire in the Bakhmut direction. Among them are Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, Druzhba, Pivnichne, Zalizne, and Toretsk in the Donetsk region.

Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vesele, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka came under enemy fire in the Avdiivka direction.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy again fired at Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, and Zolota Nyva.

In the Zaporizhia region, Zalizne, Illinka, Vremivka, and Novopil in Donnechyna, as well as Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynyvka, Chervone, Gulyaipole, Staroukrainka, Charivne, Orihiv, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhia region were affected. In total, more than 30 settlements.

In the Kherson direction, areas of the settlements of Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Chervony Maiak, Monastyrske, Tomaryne, Burhunka, Tiahynka, Komysany, and Kherson were subjected to shelling from multiple rocket systems, barrel artillery, and mortars.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 8 strikes on areas where the enemy's manpower, weapons, and military equipment are concentrated, and struck the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, our soldiers destroyed a Su-25 aircraft, a Mi-8 helicopter, and 2 Supercam-type UAVs.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 2 control points, 2 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft defense, and 5 areas of concentration of its manpower during the day.